  Today, 05:39 PM #1
    Standalonekawi
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    27

    650/750/800 coffman pipe west coast mani

    Clean exhaust setup. Solid west coast manifold. $425 shipped.
  Today, 06:57 PM #2
    JAYS 550
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    3

    Re: 650/750/800 coffman pipe west coast mani

    Would you ship to Australia
  Today, 07:01 PM #3
    Standalonekawi
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    27

    Re: 650/750/800 coffman pipe west coast mani

    I'm not sure. I've heard that gets super expensive
