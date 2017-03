Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PROPER Break in for new 2017 RXP-X 300 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 524 PROPER Break in for new 2017 RXP-X 300 The manual simply says that the motor will be limited for the break in period of 5 hours.



My Kawasaki has VERY detailed instructions on the recommended RPMs and time limits etc for the break in period - and I want to do this right on such a nice ski.



Any recommendations? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules