|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1974 400js carb rebuild help
I just picked up a 1974 400js and im rebuilding the carb but I don't know witch order the clear plastic gaskets and the regular gaskets go in. (38mm series round body mikuni.) does anyone know?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1974 400js carb rebuild help
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules