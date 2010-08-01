pxctoday

  Today, 04:48 PM
    Christier
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    10

    1974 400js carb rebuild help

    I just picked up a 1974 400js and im rebuilding the carb but I don't know witch order the clear plastic gaskets and the regular gaskets go in. (38mm series round body mikuni.) does anyone know?
  Today, 04:53 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,029

    Re: 1974 400js carb rebuild help

    Does this help http://mikuni-foxdist.com/bnrebuild.pdf
