  Today, 04:30 PM
    fastlane
    Flywheels, aluminum, lightened, yamaha

    I have several yamaha flywheels:

    1- 62t yamaha, lightened by group k, $75 shipped obo
    1- 650 6m6- 700 61x yamaha, lightened by group k, $75 shipped obo
    1- jetinetics aluminum charging yamaha 62t, $325 shipped obo
    1- accel aluminum charging yamaha 62t, new, $425 shipped obo
  Today, 05:37 PM
    fastlane
    Re: Flywheels, aluminum, lightened, yamaha

    backside pics
