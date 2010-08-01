|
Flywheels, aluminum, lightened, yamaha
I have several yamaha flywheels:
1- 62t yamaha, lightened by group k, $75 shipped obo
1- 650 6m6- 700 61x yamaha, lightened by group k, $75 shipped obo
1- jetinetics aluminum charging yamaha 62t, $325 shipped obo
1- accel aluminum charging yamaha 62t, new, $425 shipped obo
