Flywheels, aluminum, lightened, yamaha

I have several yamaha flywheels:



1- 62t yamaha, lightened by group k, $75 shipped obo

1- 650 6m6- 700 61x yamaha, lightened by group k, $75 shipped obo

1- jetinetics aluminum charging yamaha 62t, $325 shipped obo

1- accel aluminum charging yamaha 62t, new, $425 shipped obo

IMG_2363.JPG
IMG_2366.JPG

IMG_2366.JPG
IMG_2368.JPG

IMG_2368.JPG
IMG_1624.JPG

Re: Flywheels, aluminum, lightened, yamaha
backside pics

IMG_1625.JPG
IMG_2369.JPG

IMG_2369.JPG
IMG_2367.JPG

