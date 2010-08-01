pxctoday

  Today, 03:59 PM #1
    bprusty33
    bprusty33 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie bprusty33's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Omaha
    Age
    39
    Posts
    27

    1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 Opinions

    Opinions on the 1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 would greatly be appreciated. Looking at one that isn't local. Obviously Ill make sure the compression is about the same in each cyliner. New battery. Runs great. Only issue is the gauge isnt working. The guy is wanting $950 with trailer. Are these ski's any fun? I have a 95 XP and 95 Waveraider currently. Thanks for your input. It's greatly appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:42 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    422

    Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 Opinions

    GP760? Good skis
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:48 PM #3
    bprusty33
    bprusty33 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie bprusty33's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Omaha
    Age
    39
    Posts
    27

    Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 Opinions

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    GP760? Good skis
    Yeah GP760. Only issue is the gauge doesn't work.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
