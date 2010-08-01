|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 Opinions
Opinions on the 1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 would greatly be appreciated. Looking at one that isn't local. Obviously Ill make sure the compression is about the same in each cyliner. New battery. Runs great. Only issue is the gauge isnt working. The guy is wanting $950 with trailer. Are these ski's any fun? I have a 95 XP and 95 Waveraider currently. Thanks for your input. It's greatly appreciated.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 Opinions
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 1997 Yamaha Wave Runner 760 Opinions
Yeah GP760. Only issue is the gauge doesn't work.
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
GP760? Good skis
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- jafaboy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules