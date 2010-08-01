pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:27 PM #1
    bendaggs
    Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate

    Hi, I was looking for an extended ride plate for my 96 waveraider 1100. I thought I found it online but then I lost it and can't find it again. I was wondering if anyone could link it for me. Thank you just trying to get bottom end performance.
  2. Today, 02:36 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate

    I think I have one. It's a pro-tec. Are all the raider plates the same?
  3. Today, 02:45 PM #3
    Re: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate

    The link below was helpful. Sorry mine is for a 94-95 701 only.

    https://www.watercraftwerks.com/Driv...620/index.html
