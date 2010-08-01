Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 20 Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate Hi, I was looking for an extended ride plate for my 96 waveraider 1100. I thought I found it online but then I lost it and can't find it again. I was wondering if anyone could link it for me. Thank you just trying to get bottom end performance. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 422 Re: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate I think I have one. It's a pro-tec. Are all the raider plates the same? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 422 Re: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate The link below was helpful. Sorry mine is for a 94-95 701 only.



