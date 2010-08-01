|
Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate
Hi, I was looking for an extended ride plate for my 96 waveraider 1100. I thought I found it online but then I lost it and can't find it again. I was wondering if anyone could link it for me. Thank you just trying to get bottom end performance.
PWCToday Guru
Re: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate
I think I have one. It's a pro-tec. Are all the raider plates the same?
PWCToday Guru
Re: Waveraider 1100 extended ride plate
The link below was helpful. Sorry mine is for a 94-95 701 only.
https://www.watercraftwerks.com/Driv...620/index.html
