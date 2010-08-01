pxctoday

  Today, 01:57 PM
    mmcahow
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    NEW Solas Freestyle Impeller

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegFor is a brand new Solas 13/17 concord impeller. I talked to impros and they recommended this prop to me for low end power. I purchased it to run on my superjet, but I ended up selling my ski and have no need for it. It will fit he Yamaha 144 pumps. I paid $260 for it from Impros, but will sell it for $200.
