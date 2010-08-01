pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:53 PM #1
    fastlane
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    south carolina
    Posts
    196

    Coffmans pipe for yamaha 700

    Coffmans pipe for yamaha 700, was removed from a waveraider, may fit other models. Will need a new rubber coupler, old coupler will be included for size reference. $100 plus shipping obo
  2. Today, 02:43 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,027

    Re: Coffmans pipe for yamaha 700

    First please.
    How much to ship to 72635.
