1993 Kawasaki X2 FOR SALE -Great Shape
Decided to sell my X2, I just don't have time to ride it. The ski runs and looks great.
Has many aftermarket parts:
Custom Seat
New mats
Accusteer steering
Oceon Pro Skid plate
Coffman's Pipe
WestCoast Intake
Aftermarket Water Box (see pic)
plus more...
Selling for $2,600.00 Located in DFW Texas. Title in hand.
