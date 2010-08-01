pxctoday

    1993 Kawasaki X2 FOR SALE -Great Shape

    Decided to sell my X2, I just don't have time to ride it. The ski runs and looks great.

    Has many aftermarket parts:

    Custom Seat
    New mats
    Accusteer steering
    Oceon Pro Skid plate
    Coffman's Pipe
    WestCoast Intake
    Aftermarket Water Box (see pic)
    plus more...

    Selling for $2,600.00 Located in DFW Texas. Title in hand.
