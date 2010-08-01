|
Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake gra
Looking for some performance parts to toss on my 95 wr3 650. exhaust manifold, pipe, head etc... Let me know what you have. I;d like to try and get a little more power out of it this summer, and I really dont wanna rob the protec setup off my 650 lx as I like having lots of running skis.
I'm also looking for a good quality intake grate for choppy river conditions. Might as well look for a good ride plate too.
Re: Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake
Have a TDR waterbox for a VXR , can't blow this one up
Not sure if there is much difference in water boxes on the vxr vs wr3, but what do you want for it?
Blew up my first water box this summer on a lx I was messin with. THat was an experience....
91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
93 vxr
95 wave runner 3 650
95 wave venture 700
88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
soon to be 91 sj
