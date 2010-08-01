pxctoday

  Today, 11:40 AM
    airbats801
    airbats801 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    36
    Posts
    52

    Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake gra

    Looking for some performance parts to toss on my 95 wr3 650. exhaust manifold, pipe, head etc... Let me know what you have. I;d like to try and get a little more power out of it this summer, and I really dont wanna rob the protec setup off my 650 lx as I like having lots of running skis.

    I'm also looking for a good quality intake grate for choppy river conditions. Might as well look for a good ride plate too.
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
  Today, 11:49 AM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Frequent Poster Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    267

    Re: Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake

    Have a TDR waterbox for a VXR , can't blow this one up
  Today, 12:00 PM
    airbats801
    airbats801 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    36
    Posts
    52

    Re: Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Have a TDR waterbox for a VXR , can't blow this one up
    Not sure if there is much difference in water boxes on the vxr vs wr3, but what do you want for it?

    Blew up my first water box this summer on a lx I was messin with. THat was an experience....
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 