Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake gra #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 52 Looking for 6m6 sitdown performance pipe, and head etc... Also a goiod wr3 intake gra Looking for some performance parts to toss on my 95 wr3 650. exhaust manifold, pipe, head etc... Let me know what you have. I;d like to try and get a little more power out of it this summer, and I really dont wanna rob the protec setup off my 650 lx as I like having lots of running skis.



I'm also looking for a good quality intake grate for choppy river conditions. Might as well look for a good ride plate too.

Have a TDR waterbox for a VXR , can't blow this one up



Blew up my first water box this summer on a lx I was messin with. THat was an experience....

