    750 Big Pin Motor, Electronics

    750 Big Pin Motor with R&D 26cc Head, Compression 180/180. When I got motor front cylinder had lower compression at 135, I pulled the cylinder honed both holes and installed good used OEM pistons, compression now at posted numbers, new base gasket installed. Comes with starter, bendix, flywheel, and coupler- 500

    Big Pin Stator with block off plate- 125

    eBox from xi- 125

    Dual Keihin 40mm 2 jet carbs with intake and R&D flame arrestor- 150

    Coffman 750ss Exhaust, partially modified to run in stand up or sit down- 250
    Re: 750 Big Pin Motor, Electronics

    more pics
