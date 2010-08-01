750 Big Pin Motor with R&D 26cc Head, Compression 180/180. When I got motor front cylinder had lower compression at 135, I pulled the cylinder honed both holes and installed good used OEM pistons, compression now at posted numbers, new base gasket installed. Comes with starter, bendix, flywheel, and coupler- 500
Big Pin Stator with block off plate- 125
eBox from xi- 125
Dual Keihin 40mm 2 jet carbs with intake and R&D flame arrestor- 150
Coffman 750ss Exhaust, partially modified to run in stand up or sit down- 250