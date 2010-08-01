|
PWCToday Guru
Which 750 dual keihin THROAT size
I have searched and search the topic but either my wording is not correct or it's
Just a weird topic. I appreciate any and all help/knowledge.
I have two sets of dual 40mm keihin carbs on the bench for the Kawasaki 750 motor. First has a throat size of 50mm and the other set is 44mm (give or take for age of calipers).
-The 40mm with a 50mm throat is a three jet (135/72/45) with primer nipples. Someone thought it was a good idea to pull the seat out and lose the cover plat. *I consider that jet plate no good now*. This rack came with my ski.
-The 40mm with a 44mm throat is a 2 jet (72/40) with chokes and are complete but someone for some reason soldered the 40's closed on both. They trimmed around the high and low adjustments to solder a "T" handles on. This rack I purchased off eBay.
Few questions:
1) Is there any performance difference between the two throat sizes?
2) Is there any Performance difference between two and three jet styles?
3) Why would someone solder the 40's closed?
IMG_1749.JPGIMG_1747.JPG
