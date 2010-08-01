Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550sx reed cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 54 550sx reed cylinder looking for a good reed cylinder. shipped to 49418 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 155 Re: 550sx reed cylinder I've got a reed cylinder. Everything in good shape but crack in 1 of the sleeves. If you can resleeve it'd be good.



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 54 Re: 550sx reed cylinder Thanks, but I have one I could resleeve if I cant find a decent one

