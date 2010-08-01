pxctoday

  1. Today, 06:33 PM #1
    second time around
    550sx reed cylinder

    looking for a good reed cylinder. shipped to 49418
  2. Today, 07:06 PM #2
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    Re: 550sx reed cylinder

    I've got a reed cylinder. Everything in good shape but crack in 1 of the sleeves. If you can resleeve it'd be good.

  3. Today, 07:31 PM #3
    second time around
    Re: 550sx reed cylinder

    Thanks, but I have one I could resleeve if I cant find a decent one
