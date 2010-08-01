|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Need some blaster parts
Well its been a really long time since Ive been around! But I am in need of some blaster parts to get a build started.
List of parts I need. Might add things as I go through my own stash, but I know i dont have whats listed.
- start/stop switch
- prop (stock is fine)
- intake grate
- complete mid shaft (or just the shaft itself long as the splines are good)
- aftermarket waterbox
- B1 steering cable
- OEM Yami 44's with manifold and reed cages.
-clean complete factory pipe with mod chamber. no broken or seized screws
Pics and prices shipped please. Paypal ready Or if your within a few hours of 12550 and have everything or close to it ill take a drive.
Last edited by nofear195; Today at 04:56 PM.
My Gopro videos
________PATCH MOTORS_________
"Because Performance Is Everything"
Custom parts have custom problems
