Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need some blaster parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2007 Location Newburgh, NY Age 32 Posts 2,937 Need some blaster parts Well its been a really long time since Ive been around! But I am in need of some blaster parts to get a build started.



List of parts I need. Might add things as I go through my own stash, but I know i dont have whats listed.

- start/stop switch

- prop (stock is fine)

- intake grate

- complete mid shaft (or just the shaft itself long as the splines are good)

- aftermarket waterbox

- B1 steering cable

- OEM Yami 44's with manifold and reed cages.

-clean complete factory pipe with mod chamber. no broken or seized screws



Pics and prices shipped please. Paypal ready Or if your within a few hours of 12550 and have everything or close to it ill take a drive. Last edited by nofear195; Today at 04:56 PM . My Gopro videos



________PATCH MOTORS_________

"Because Performance Is Everything"



Custom parts have custom problems





Custom parts have custom problems Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules