  Today, 04:49 PM
    nofear195
    Need some blaster parts

    Well its been a really long time since Ive been around! But I am in need of some blaster parts to get a build started.

    List of parts I need. Might add things as I go through my own stash, but I know i dont have whats listed.
    - start/stop switch
    - prop (stock is fine)
    - intake grate
    - complete mid shaft (or just the shaft itself long as the splines are good)
    - aftermarket waterbox
    - B1 steering cable
    - OEM Yami 44's with manifold and reed cages.
    -clean complete factory pipe with mod chamber. no broken or seized screws

    Pics and prices shipped please. Paypal ready Or if your within a few hours of 12550 and have everything or close to it ill take a drive.
    Last edited by nofear195; Today at 04:56 PM.
    My Gopro videos

    ________PATCH MOTORS_________
    "Because Performance Is Everything"

    Custom parts have custom problems


