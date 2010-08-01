pxctoday

  Today, 04:45 PM
    nofear195
    Blaster 1 parts needed

    List of parts I need to complete a build

    - start/stop switch
    - prop (stock is fine)
    - intake grate
    - complete mid shaft (or just the shaft itself long as the splines are good)
    - aftermarket waterbox
    - B1 steering cable
    - OEM Yami 44's with manifold and reed cages.
    -clean complete factory pipe with mod chamber. no broken or seized screws

    Pics and prices shipped please. Paypal ready Or if your within a few hours of 12550 and have everything or close to it ill take a drive.
  Today, 05:01 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Blaster 1 parts needed

    I have a stock intake grate if interested

