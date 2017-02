Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha engine mounts - why slotted washer? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 50 Posts 78 Yamaha engine mounts - why slotted washer? Since I bought my superjet & its engine separately I've never seen all the details on how they go together. Usually it's pretty straight forward - but - these washers have me wondering.

Anyone know why Yamaha uses washers with a notch on one side? Does it matter which way it goes? Or maybe, is there another part I'm missing?

Re: Yamaha engine mounts - why slotted washer? From a Washer Manufacturer:

"Ideal for use in harsh environments, notched washers effectively lock a part into place in applications requiring extreme heat conditions or heavy vibrations."



