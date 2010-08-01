Hate to do this, but selling my KHI PV motor, believed to have been pulled from Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF ski. Motor is based on the 750 platform, but with a different plated cylinder, head, power valves, stroker crank, modifed SP pistons, and special, ported crank case castings. Motor is supposed to make 160HP with dual 48 Novis. Motor was brought over to the UK and sat until I imported it back here. Does need some work. Sale includes Crankcases, crank, cylinder, pistons, head, power valves, exhaust mainfold, dry pipe, and whats left of the PV controller. Pipe is HUGE, will only fit in a 750 or SXR hull. More info and pics can be found at: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=467745. Currently located in Reno NV, but will be moved to Wisconsin on Friday. Really hate to sell but have other projects to finish and need to buy a house. $2000 OBO + PP fees and shipping. Hit me up with questions!