Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: yamaha waverunner gp vs normal wr3 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 45 yamaha waverunner gp vs normal wr3 How much more top speed can I expect to get with the gp and a aftermarket prop vs a 650 with a aftermarket prop?



RIght now I average around 38, I think I hit 40 once before I dinged up my solas prop this last summer, buit normally 38 to 37ish.



I've been wanting to keep up with my stock propped wv700 which probably has a beat up prop, but its a tad faster. Any chance the gp will keep up? I absolutely love the wr3 out on the columbia, but I just want a lil bit more power.





I do have a wrlx 650 with a full header pipe and head. Thinking about tossing that on the 95wr3.

93 vxr

95 wave runner 3 650

95 wave venture 700

88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.

soon to be 91 sj 91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate93 vxr95 wave runner 3 65095 wave venture 70088 js550 ride plate, intake grate.soon to be 91 sj Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules