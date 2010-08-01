How much more top speed can I expect to get with the gp and a aftermarket prop vs a 650 with a aftermarket prop?
RIght now I average around 38, I think I hit 40 once before I dinged up my solas prop this last summer, buit normally 38 to 37ish.
I've been wanting to keep up with my stock propped wv700 which probably has a beat up prop, but its a tad faster. Any chance the gp will keep up? I absolutely love the wr3 out on the columbia, but I just want a lil bit more power.
I do have a wrlx 650 with a full header pipe and head. Thinking about tossing that on the 95wr3.