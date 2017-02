Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 Westcoast SBN44 intake mani #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Long Island, NY Age 28 Posts 1,885 650 Westcoast SBN44 intake mani Good shape.



$80 shipped cont US.



I'm parting out a full 650sx, some parts are gone but I still have a lot left. let me know what you need!



IMG_20170227_201235134.jpgIMG_20170227_201242044.jpg 108



Do you have an sbn too?



I do, but keeping it at this point. Needs a complete rebuild anyway.



