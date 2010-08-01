Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88kawi5fiddy dishonest seller #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Australia Age 47 Posts 450 88kawi5fiddy dishonest seller This seller sold me his kawi sxr cylinder stating it need to be honed to piston clearances.Perfect i thought,as i like to use my own clearance specs.but when i received the cylinder,it had already been honed out to clearances that were to loose for my application.If i had of known this,i wouldn't have purchased it.Have to pay return shipping for cylinder and pistons back to the US from Australia.



NOT HAPPY Old skool rocks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules