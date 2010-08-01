Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: KOR Kawasaki of Riverside Racing? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 315 KOR Kawasaki of Riverside Racing? So I just picked up a 94 ss Xi and has this Dealer decal placed in the same spot on both sides (as long with large vortex and zero gravity decals). Obvious the dealership was in Riverside CA. The ski has a full Coffman rocket exhaust set up (mani to the waterbox and extra pisser) vortex arrestors, jet dynamics intake, Rend skag extended ride plate and Solas impeller. Not sure of anything else touched but I'm in the process of cleaning it before digging into it. The only thing I could find on KOA was in an old dirt bike mag. I'm not sure if the dealership is closed now or not. I was wondering if this ski was put together at the deal on the west coast and made its way to the east coast. Anyone have any history or thoughts?



