Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: superjet hulls and parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2012 Location edmond, ok Age 25 Posts 205 superjet hulls and parts Selling a load of parts i've had for way too long. Selling all together and local pick up only.

All hulls have no titles.

One hull was a running ski, motor got pulled and someone started sanding it down. Since then i have robbed little parts here and there. Comes with hull, hood, pole, steering, latches, pole spring, motor mounts, mid shaft, full exhaust, water box and hosing, tank, and battery box.

The other two hulls are project hulls for cutting up really.

All the stock parts in picture below come with it as well. heads, pumps, steering, pole brackets, etc..



This is a all or nothing group of parts. $300 takes everything, nothing left behind. Would love to get it out of my yard.



Local pick up only in OKC, OK Attached Images IMG_8294.JPG (3.82 MB, 3 views)

IMG_8294.JPG (3.82 MB, 3 views) IMG_8293.JPG (5.75 MB, 3 views)

IMG_8293.JPG (5.75 MB, 3 views) IMG_8297.JPG (2.54 MB, 7 views)

IMG_8297.JPG (2.54 MB, 7 views) IMG_8288.JPG (3.03 MB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules