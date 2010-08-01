pxctoday

    twake
    superjet hulls and parts

    Selling a load of parts i've had for way too long. Selling all together and local pick up only.
    All hulls have no titles.
    One hull was a running ski, motor got pulled and someone started sanding it down. Since then i have robbed little parts here and there. Comes with hull, hood, pole, steering, latches, pole spring, motor mounts, mid shaft, full exhaust, water box and hosing, tank, and battery box.
    The other two hulls are project hulls for cutting up really.
    All the stock parts in picture below come with it as well. heads, pumps, steering, pole brackets, etc..

    This is a all or nothing group of parts. $300 takes everything, nothing left behind. Would love to get it out of my yard.

    Local pick up only in OKC, OK
