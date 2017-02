Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet rn poles complete #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2012 Location edmond, ok Age 25 Posts 205 Superjet rn poles complete Complete superjet poles from a 2015 and 2012 superjet.

2015 pole-complete, never seen water, comes with pole, chin pad, steering, bars, throttle, bottom cover, and bushings. $350 Plus shipping.

2012 pole-complete, comes with chin pad, Umi bars, odi grips, stock steering, bottom cover, and bushings. Cable stop has been ground down for a steering mod to fit. (steering mod was to run a pre 08 cable) does not come with mod, but they can be found for a couple bucks. Lost this one. $350 plus shipping



Both pole are in perfect condition.



Located in OKC

IMG_8300.JPG (2.08 MB, 0 views) IMG_8301.JPG (1.92 MB, 1 views)

IMG_8301.JPG (1.92 MB, 1 views) IMG_8299.JPG (2.25 MB, 1 views)

