Looking to buy a JS550 motor that only has the Case,Crank, Stator and Ebox (if you have one).
I have a fresh 85' top end that I want to bolt onto it.
I would prefer to not have to rebuild the crank, but let me know what you have.
I have paypal and Shipping would be to 64060

If you have these parts, please let me know cause I have no motor for my ski for this season

Thanks!