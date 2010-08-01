|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB: JS550 Block; Case,Crank,Stator
Looking to buy a JS550 motor that only has the Case,Crank, Stator and Ebox (if you have one).
I have a fresh 85' top end that I want to bolt onto it.
I would prefer to not have to rebuild the crank, but let me know what you have.
I have paypal and Shipping would be to 64060
If you have these parts, please let me know cause I have no motor for my ski for this season
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules