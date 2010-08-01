Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: JS550 Block; Case,Crank,Stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location H816 Posts 32 WTB: JS550 Block; Case,Crank,Stator Looking to buy a JS550 motor that only has the Case,Crank, Stator and Ebox (if you have one).

I have a fresh 85' top end that I want to bolt onto it.

I would prefer to not have to rebuild the crank, but let me know what you have.

I have paypal and Shipping would be to 64060



If you have these parts, please let me know cause I have no motor for my ski for this season



