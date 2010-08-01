Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 1100 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2002 Location Austin,TX Posts 714 Sxr 1100 SXR 1100cc Triple Cylinder.

Mild engine, RELIABLE...

Make and offer.

This it a Custom Built Kawasaki SXR 1100

This is a New Build. Make an offer if you are interested in purchasing.



This it a TRIPLE CYLINDER STAND-UP

SXR800 comes with a TWIN Cylinder Engine from Kawasaki.

The Twin Cylinder has been replaced with a More Powerful TRIPLE CYLINDER.



New Jet Pump.

New Engine.

New Battery.

New Throttle Cable.

New AGM Battery

NEW Front Mounted Light Weight eBox.

New Front Light Weight Tank Mount for eBox.

Custom Painted

This is a CUSTOM BUILT Machine with the POWER of a Sit-Down Engine in a Stand-Up.



SXR-1100 Triple Cylinder (3 Cylinder Engine)

Hull is a Kawasaki OEM SXR 800

Engine is new, pistons, crank, bearings, etc...

Jet Pump is new, impeller, shaft, bearings, seals, etc...

Custom drive line.

ADA Cylinder Head with replaceable domes.

Texas WaterCross INTAKE GREAT, and RIDE PLATE.



This craft also contains the Newest, Lastest, Greatest in REAR MOUNTED Light Weight Rear WATER BOX setups.



