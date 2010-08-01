|
|
-
I dream skis
Sxr 1100
SXR 1100cc Triple Cylinder.
Mild engine, RELIABLE...
Make and offer.
This it a Custom Built Kawasaki SXR 1100
This is a New Build. Make an offer if you are interested in purchasing.
This it a TRIPLE CYLINDER STAND-UP
SXR800 comes with a TWIN Cylinder Engine from Kawasaki.
The Twin Cylinder has been replaced with a More Powerful TRIPLE CYLINDER.
New Jet Pump.
New Engine.
New Battery.
New Throttle Cable.
New AGM Battery
NEW Front Mounted Light Weight eBox.
New Front Light Weight Tank Mount for eBox.
Custom Painted
This is a CUSTOM BUILT Machine with the POWER of a Sit-Down Engine in a Stand-Up.
SXR-1100 Triple Cylinder (3 Cylinder Engine)
Hull is a Kawasaki OEM SXR 800
Engine is new, pistons, crank, bearings, etc...
Jet Pump is new, impeller, shaft, bearings, seals, etc...
Custom drive line.
ADA Cylinder Head with replaceable domes.
Texas WaterCross INTAKE GREAT, and RIDE PLATE.
This craft also contains the Newest, Lastest, Greatest in REAR MOUNTED Light Weight Rear WATER BOX setups.
13962622_1178049595548949_8714829809761031239_n.jpg13912906_1178049598882282_2937138021259487291_n.jpg13912793_1178049575548951_490097194826518033_n.jpg13962574_1178049542215621_7981705847964264554_n.jpg14725463_10206870863522425_8180128838556760733_n.jpg14708127_10206870869362571_3070793438425874434_n.jpg14705823_10206870867242518_6579370389285457593_n.jpg14666240_10206870868162541_8586885468706964621_n.jpg14642117_10206870864442448_7749871617657413566_n.jpg13876418_1178049668882275_172672761691122849_n.jpg14633032_10206870865362471_5314316387106941402_n.jpg14595724_10206870868762556_4851996183074150572_n.jpg14567979_10206870866362496_1398585872859852993_n.jpg13903406_1178049628882279_3342580781716165296_n.jpg13895331_1178049692215606_4326615231119890631_n.jpg13892384_1178049612215614_604294085720394864_n.jpg13891803_1178049712215604_7205027279356095141_n.jpgIMG_1750.JPGIMG_1751.JPGMake an offer............
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules