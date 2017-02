Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawi 650/750 Moded Coffmans Exhaust #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location North Dakota Age 24 Posts 1,512 Kawi 650/750 Moded Coffmans Exhaust Selling this Coffman pipe, originally designed to work in the ss or xi hulls. I moded the end by adding a coupler so the outlet can be spun in any direction for your custom application, I figured more people ride stand up than old sit downs. If you want to run it in an ss or xi you can still do that, just with an added coupler. I also made a bracket so the main pipe is supported to the manifold for forward facing use. Manifold, head pipe, and main pipe with both new couplers 250 plus shipping. Attached Images IMG_3009.JPG (1.90 MB, 18 views)

IMG_3012.JPG (1.72 MB, 12 views) IMG_3013.JPG (2.10 MB, 13 views) Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it- #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,395 Re: Kawi 650/750 Moded Coffmans Exhaust I like what you did there. Clever.

Better pics of final productIMG_3014.JPGIMG_3016.JPGIMG_3017.JPGIMG_3018.JPG Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it-

