  Yesterday, 10:52 PM #1
    a1965gt
    95 XP with ACE 900 Motor

    Not mine but too cool not to post it here

    https://phoenix.craigslist.org/cph/boa/6022110433.html
    1996 XP
    Under Construction
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117
  Yesterday, 10:59 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Re: 95 XP with ACE 900 Motor

    Love the color but too expensive and I bet a well tuned 787 will walk all over it.
  Yesterday, 11:02 PM #3
    a1965gt
    Re: 95 XP with ACE 900 Motor

    I agree but its cool to see somthing different once in a while
    1996 XP
    Under Construction
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117
