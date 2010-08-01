pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:46 PM #1
    TJ904
    Join Date
Aug 2011
Location
Tampa, FL
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    66

    ADA Racing billet head kit $200

    Cleaning out my garage.

    I took this head off one of my old skis before I sold it. I didn't keep it very long after I built it. Maybe 10hrs of use.
  Yesterday, 11:22 PM #2
    TJ904
    Join Date
Aug 2011
Location
Tampa, FL
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    66

    Re: ADA Racing billet head kit $200

    Includes 46CC domes. 175-180 psi. I ran 93 octane with no issues.
