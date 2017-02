Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XPL prop Solas ST-CD- 15/20 $125 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2011 Location Tampa, FL Posts 66 XPL prop Solas ST-CD- 15/20 $125 Cleaning out my garage.



I took this prop off one of my old skis before I sold it. Maybe 10hrs of use. No marks. Looks new. Attached Images IMG_0441.JPG (1.48 MB, 1 views)

IMG_0441.JPG (1.48 MB, 1 views) IMG_0442.JPG (1.81 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules