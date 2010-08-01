pxctoday

    freekstyle
    Westcoast head questions. Help!

    I have a few WC head questions for the PWC Today crew. I have a head off of a 650 Kawi which the shell reads EP7500. I am assuming it is a 750 shell? Is the 650 and 750 shells the same besides the domes? The domes read EP7027. Again I am assuming these are 27cc 750 domes? Does anyone have a chart of what the WC dome cc will give for comp? I know there is a lot of other factors that determine comp numbers. I was just looking for a base guide. I am looking for one of the EP7027 domes if someone has a single to sell. I may consider selling my single EP7027 dome or some sort of trade/cash for domes that may work better for me. So would the 650 domes read EP6027 and so on? Thanks for any help you guys can shine on me.
    freekstyle
    Re: Westcoast head questions. Help!

    I am at 4500 feet elevation. Sea level numbers would be great then I can go from there.
    Bionic racing
    Re: Westcoast head questions. Help!

    I've only seen EP 7500 shells , I have one of the limited stock 650 cheater heads with westcoast domes in it , can measure diameter , OD , compare to 750s if that helps , CCs will be larger on 650 domes
    freekstyle
    Re: Westcoast head questions. Help!

    I have a cheater head on one of my X2's. I am not sure on the size of those domes. Ok, so maybe shell is the same just different domes between the 2? So what bang is the 650 domes going to give with 26,27,28 and so on? Thanks for the post Bionic!
    freekstyle
    Re: Westcoast head questions. Help!

    Is the chart off ADA's website going to be similar with the westcoast stuff? I know they use o-rings and the westcoast has a gasket, so maybe lees on the westcoast compared to the ada?
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Westcoast head questions. Help!

    7500 Shell will work for either 650/750. Domes for 650 start with 65, 750 start with 70 and the last two digits are CC size.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/attachment.p...0&d=1328621045
