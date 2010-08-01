Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Changed Rod Bearing Color Code? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location United States Posts 41 Yamaha Changed Rod Bearing Color Code? Just wanted to pass along that according to my manual Yamaha has changed the rod bearing clearance color code. So, if you are rebuilding an engine don't assume that as long as you have a 1.8 engine you can use any Yamaha book for 1.8's. The pros already know this, but as a hobbyist I'm not up to date... I was struggling to find out why my 2010 1.8 had all the wrong bearings installed from the factory....turns out the bearings are right. Ma Yamaha changed the color codes in this 2015 manual when compared to the 2009 manual I found. Unless its a typo, it looks like they swapped the blue and brown rod code in 2015.



In short, just make sure you have the right book and don't make assumptions. In my case I thought it was a safe assumption that you wouldn't change codes you've been using for over a decade....I was wrong.







2009 Codes

2009_1.8.png



2015 Codes

2015 Codes

2015_1.8.png

