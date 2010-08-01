|
Top Dog
Kawi 1100 E-Box Refit Service
If anyone has or is building a tripple 1100 Package / Kawi or Yamaha Switch Options / Coils Re-Wired / Box Machined and UCU - Rectifier Relocated - Billet Fittings in color options
I am offering the conversion box package completed. I will rewire ignition and machine box with new flat cover, along with new extended 7mm silicone copper core spark plug wires epoxy filled and billet fittings. 17016101_1612461468768434_3543956710639964741_o.jpg
Call for Details 480-632-5565
Action Power Sports
