Thread: X2 Stuff

|
|
-
X2 Stuff
1986/87 Hull / Tub only, no title. I have plates and numbers for an X2 if you want them. Pump bearings still good, I'll throw in a driveshaft, too. Good spare rig for somebody who's is FUBAR. I will keep the braces and steering rocker arm in there $100
Hood - great shape, black - $100
Trim system w/ jet pump and nozzle - good shape, $250
X2 Cover - tiny worn hole near JETSKI logo, zipper detail shown in pic (not posted yet) $200
I've been pretty busy getting ready to head home for a bit but if you need something else let me know.
I also have some TS650 goodies, fuel tank and lines, throttle cable, etc.
PM or text me - 206 941 4410
Gonna post pics when I get a few mins
Prices are obo / shipped
Last edited by StuRat; Today at 06:56 PM.
-
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:11 PM.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules