Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 Stuff #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 160 X2 Stuff 1986/87 Hull / Tub only, no title. I have plates and numbers for an X2 if you want them. Pump bearings still good, I'll throw in a driveshaft, too. Good spare rig for somebody who's is FUBAR. I will keep the braces and steering rocker arm in there $100



Hood - great shape, black - $100



Trim system w/ jet pump and nozzle - good shape, $250



X2 Cover - tiny worn hole near JETSKI logo, zipper detail shown in pic (not posted yet) $200



I've been pretty busy getting ready to head home for a bit but if you need something else let me know.



I also have some TS650 goodies, fuel tank and lines, throttle cable, etc.





PM or text me - 206 941 4410



Gonna post pics when I get a few mins





Prices are obo / shipped Last edited by StuRat; Today at 06:56 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 160 Re: X2 Stuff image1.JPG



image2.JPG



image3.JPG



image4.JPG



image5.JPG



IMG_5265.JPG #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,520 Re: X2 Stuff Nice cover Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:11 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules