pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: X2 Stuff

  1. Today, 06:54 PM #1
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    160

    X2 Stuff

    1986/87 Hull / Tub only, no title. I have plates and numbers for an X2 if you want them. Pump bearings still good, I'll throw in a driveshaft, too. Good spare rig for somebody who's is FUBAR. I will keep the braces and steering rocker arm in there $100

    Hood - great shape, black - $100

    Trim system w/ jet pump and nozzle - good shape, $250

    X2 Cover - tiny worn hole near JETSKI logo, zipper detail shown in pic (not posted yet) $200

    I've been pretty busy getting ready to head home for a bit but if you need something else let me know.

    I also have some TS650 goodies, fuel tank and lines, throttle cable, etc.


    PM or text me - 206 941 4410

    Gonna post pics when I get a few mins


    Prices are obo / shipped
    Last edited by StuRat; Today at 06:56 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:03 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    160

    Re: X2 Stuff

    image1.JPG

    image2.JPG

    image3.JPG

    image4.JPG

    image5.JPG

    IMG_5265.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:11 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,520

    Re: X2 Stuff

    Nice cover
    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:11 PM.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 