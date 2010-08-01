pxctoday

  1. Today, 06:49 PM #1
    troy boy
    1990 sx 550 part out

    DSC01747.JPGDSC01748.JPGDSC01750.JPGDSC01751.JPG been sitting, someone thought it was a qt low and filed it with oil ahahahaha going to part it looks to have a new prop on it too looks like a coffmans waterbox, westcoast pipe looks nice not sure what its worth
    Troy Boy
  2. Today, 06:57 PM #2
    Pstroud38
    Re: 1990 sx 550 part out

    Where are you located?


  3. Today, 07:15 PM #3
    troy boy
    Re: 1990 sx 550 part out

    al / ga state line
    Troy Boy
