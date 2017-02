Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Seadooo Throttle Body #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 8 2004 Seadooo Throttle Body I am trying to figure out what is wrong with a 2004 supercharged seadoo. I replaced the TPS and the Idle Bypass Valve on the throttle body. I cannot reset the tps.

I was told that the throttle body is bad. The dealer tells me that the throttle bodies go bad all the time. Seems odd to me. A new TPS and Bypass valve was installed by me.

Does anyone have experience with bad throttle bodies?

My limited experience tells me it is the ECU. Any help is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules