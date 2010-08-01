Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Iron block cooling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 24 Iron block cooling I have heard that there are some alternative methods for cooling 550 iron blocks and would like a little more information from you guys. I have a PP 550 iron block that I have mildly ported (3mm raised exhaust and 1mm lower intake). It is bored 0.5mm with cast aluminum WSM pistons. Full circle crank. Timing will be advanced. I will mill 6 tenths of an inch of the stock cylinder head and have a full pipe exhaust. I have setup my hull for dual cooling but should I feed both cooling lines to the exhaust manifold? '79 JS440(550 swap) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) AAquaholic Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules