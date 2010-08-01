I have heard that there are some alternative methods for cooling 550 iron blocks and would like a little more information from you guys. I have a PP 550 iron block that I have mildly ported (3mm raised exhaust and 1mm lower intake). It is bored 0.5mm with cast aluminum WSM pistons. Full circle crank. Timing will be advanced. I will mill 6 tenths of an inch of the stock cylinder head and have a full pipe exhaust. I have setup my hull for dual cooling but should I feed both cooling lines to the exhaust manifold?