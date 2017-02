Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Best engine service shops #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 27 Posts 179 Best engine service shops I'm looking for some good businesses to get some engine machining done such as boring, porting, and possibly some head milling



Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,622 Blog Entries 1 Re: Best engine service shops The best out there is Chris Newmiller at Newmiller Machine ...

PM him here on the forum at "Mcn6" "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 392 Re: Best engine service shops Adding my vote for Chris Newmiller! He's a great guy and his work is awesome. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,810 Re: Best engine service shops X3 for Newmiller Machine, he has done some excellent work on the parts I've sent him.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

