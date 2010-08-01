pxctoday

  Today, 12:46 PM #1
    dremmick
    Whats my fx1 worth?

    I live in Minneapolis and have a 94 fx1 that had a crack in hull where the hand pole mounts. I am still in the process of fixing it.Live got very busy and have not had time to finish the fiberglass repair. I have not started it in 4 years but it ran like a champ before. It has a few aftermarket parts: odi grips, scoop grate,impeller, and hood latch/. I plan on finishing the fiberglass work this spring/summer and might sell my fx1 and 2000 polaris slx 1200 to buy a seadoo spark..
  Today, 12:56 PM #2
    JSNate
    Re: Whats my fx1 worth?

    Post some photos of the FX1. And show the damage to the hull as well. It is hard to put a value on a ski in different markets. However, FX1's are great skis and they have a cult like following. FX1 buyers are not hard to find.
  Today, 01:11 PM #3
    dremmick
    Re: Whats my fx1 worth?

    Quote Originally Posted by JSNate View Post
    Post some photos of the FX1. And show the damage to the hull as well. It is hard to put a value on a ski in different markets. However, FX1's are great skis and they have a cult like following. FX1 buyers are not hard to find.
    here is some pictures of the damage in this postfx1.jpg http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...278&highlight=

    I cant find a picture of mine but the graphics look like this, unfortunately the fx1 is 4 hrs away in my dads pole barn. It has original hydro turf that is in great shape.
