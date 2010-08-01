Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Whats my fx1 worth? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Grand Forks Age 31 Posts 251 Whats my fx1 worth? I live in Minneapolis and have a 94 fx1 that had a crack in hull where the hand pole mounts. I am still in the process of fixing it.Live got very busy and have not had time to finish the fiberglass repair. I have not started it in 4 years but it ran like a champ before. It has a few aftermarket parts: odi grips, scoop grate,impeller, and hood latch/. I plan on finishing the fiberglass work this spring/summer and might sell my fx1 and 2000 polaris slx 1200 to buy a seadoo spark.. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 3,969 Re: Whats my fx1 worth? Post some photos of the FX1. And show the damage to the hull as well. It is hard to put a value on a ski in different markets. However, FX1's are great skis and they have a cult like following. FX1 buyers are not hard to find. Last edited by JSNate; Today at 12:56 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Grand Forks Age 31 Posts 251 Re: Whats my fx1 worth? Originally Posted by JSNate Originally Posted by Post some photos of the FX1. And show the damage to the hull as well. It is hard to put a value on a ski in different markets. However, FX1's are great skis and they have a cult like following. FX1 buyers are not hard to find. fx1.jpg http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...278&highlight=



