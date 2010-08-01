|
Whats my fx1 worth?
I live in Minneapolis and have a 94 fx1 that had a crack in hull where the hand pole mounts. I am still in the process of fixing it.Live got very busy and have not had time to finish the fiberglass repair. I have not started it in 4 years but it ran like a champ before. It has a few aftermarket parts: odi grips, scoop grate,impeller, and hood latch/. I plan on finishing the fiberglass work this spring/summer and might sell my fx1 and 2000 polaris slx 1200 to buy a seadoo spark..
Re: Whats my fx1 worth?
Post some photos of the FX1. And show the damage to the hull as well. It is hard to put a value on a ski in different markets. However, FX1's are great skis and they have a cult like following. FX1 buyers are not hard to find.
Re: Whats my fx1 worth?
here is some pictures of the damage in this postfx1.jpg http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...278&highlight=
I cant find a picture of mine but the graphics look like this, unfortunately the fx1 is 4 hrs away in my dads pole barn. It has original hydro turf that is in great shape.
