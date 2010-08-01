Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 swap questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Buffalo ny Age 23 Posts 3 750 swap questions Hey guys I'm new to the forum, I have a 89 x2 thats undergoing a 750 swap out of a 95 750zxi. I'm debating what electronics to use either the 750's or my stock 650. A few things I was wondering is can I swap the guts from the massive zxi ebox into a smaller sxi housing, if I use the 750 stator can i turn the flywheel down on a lathe and if so is it really worth it, and also, what are everyones personal opinions on running the 650 electronics over the 750. Has anyone started with the 750 electronics and swapped the 650's into their ski and noticed a difference? Thanks for any help that can be provided #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Buffalo ny Age 23 Posts 3 Re: 750 swap questions Also forgot to ask if anyone knows if my mariner head from my 650 will work on my 750? I saw someone said they were gonna try it on an old thread but there were no results posted and nobody responded. Thanks! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,810 Re: 750 swap questions Will the Mariner head bolt on - yes, BUT, the domes are cut for a domed piston and the 750 pistons are essentialy flat tops. The setup may even run but I wouldn't do it to an engine that I own.



Run the 750 electronics to get the most from the engine! I swapped a couple of 750's into X-2's. I found the SSXI/SS boxes more user friendly because of the more square/rectangular shape. The first 750 E-Box I tired to use was from a 750SS Stand Up ski.. It had a slightly more narrow box, but it was longer and more cumbersome in tight spots. I used the 750SS box in JS550 and SC conversion skis as well. I would remove all the unused wires and wire grommet fittings on the box as well. Use plugs and make it as clean as possible. Any conversion build will require some improvisation.

