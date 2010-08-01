i get the humming at the carbon ring after running more than 10 seconds out of the water. Anything wrong with adding grease between the carbon ring and steel collar? I dont see anything wrong with it, i would even think it would help last longer and get the benefit of better water sealing too. Main reason is i like to start up the skis ever 2-3 weeks during storage, and from a dead cold engine id say its safe to run 20-25 seconds out of the water.