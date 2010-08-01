Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Huge jet ski rally in upstate NY !!! #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location Upstate New York Age 54 Posts 1,726 Huge jet ski rally in upstate NY !!! 2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally presented by SBT



For 2017 the annual event known as JetFest has been renamed to celebrate the life and achievements of John Dady, creator, owner and operator of Blowsion. Johns influence within the industry is immeasurable  and in speaking with members of his Blowsion family prior to this announcement, their description of John is spot on, John was the kind of guy who if you spoke to him for five minutes he made you feel as though you had known him for twenty years.



The 2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally will continue the traditions and standards established by former JetFest events. 2017 marks year ten (10) of this annual event, along with the return of the Adirondack Jetski Club (AJC), an American Watercraft Association (AWA) official charter club. The AJC conceptualized and executed some of the first ever organized recreational pwc events in the region and will reunite to host this milestone event. Memorializing and celebrating the life of a true pioneer and goodhearted fun-loving approachable person is a humbling honor not being taken lightly by the AJC.



In order to generate a charitable donation for Johns beneficiaries, the 2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally will raffle an unprecedented four (4) personal watercraft (winners need not be present to win but would be responsible for shipping costs). Raffle tickets will be available for purchase online and in person onsite  more details to follow.



The event will also return to Northampton Campgrounds in Mayfield, NY. This full service camping facility located in the heart of New Yorks Adirondack Mountain region on the shores of the Great Sacandaga Lake makes for economically affordable waterfront accommodations in the heart of the event venue. Local hotels are also within reasonable driving distance  more info to follow.



As in years past, this event is welcome to all personal watercraft, not just stand ups or not just sit downs. The AJC are enthusiasts of all makes and models of pwcs and encourage ever segment of the community to engage in this family friendly type of event. Ride formats are structured to include every style of pwc from touring models to stand ups. This unique conglomeration of watercraft has proven to be enjoyable for all disciplines of the community and has resulted in years of fun riding.



In order to secure exclusive access of the large public beach located at the campgrounds the AJC is currently working with the state regulating authority. June 17 is the date of the 2017 event. Further information will be made available accordingly.



Thank you all for the years of support and great times on the water. Please monitor this official event thread for further details  and dont be afraid to ask questions as many of prior years participants are eager to offer answers and suggestions. Although many of us don't regularly frequent the message boards much, we will make a concerted effort to do so. Additional information and data relating to prior years events may also be found on Facebook - simply search "2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally".



Check out our web site at www.adkjetskiclub.org.

Hope to see you there.

89 mod X-2.



X-2'S ROCK !!!

