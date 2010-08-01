Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 SXR First Ride Helmet Cam #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location Texas Posts 8 2017 SXR First Ride Helmet Cam After 4 hours of sleep last night finishing my freestyle ski I had the chance to ride the 2017 four stroke SXR for the first time. Interesting ski. Very capable under power, heavy, but still nimble for it's size. With all the handling parts/mods it could be quite capable as a 60+mph race ski or a reliable rec ski for the lake. Can't wait to ride it again when I'm not so dang tired, more videos to come!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4GBwzVWkxY Chix's Blog

