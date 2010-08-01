Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 engine water cooling problems... help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Tampa, Florida Age 31 Posts 20 1989 engine water cooling problems... help Hellos everyone,



I recently was given a 1989 650sx luckily for nothing due to the fact it was in pieces, using online schematics and my my knowledge of these two stroke motors I re assembled the motor, put new fuel lines motor mounts and water lines in the ski.. so here is the problem.. when I hook up eh hose to the flush kit and leave it at idle , water somehow works its way back and floods out the motor...first thought it was to much water pressure, but today I took it to the launch to see if the jet pump pumped water through the motor and no dice.. could feel the head and exhaust heating up and the pee hole not even a trickle.. secondly the drive line seal was leaking when the motor was off but not when the motor was running.. I found a drive line rebuild kit.. will that fix the leaking issue?? Back to the first question.. why is water making its way back from the exhaust manifold and flooding out the motor.. crack in exhaust manifold under pressure???? ... only thing I can think of Anyone have these issues on this old ski... it runs great! And I had it tied to the dock and giving it gas it wanted go.. compression is 145psi on both cylinders and fires up on he first cycle no problem in and out of the water..

