Cleaning out the garage and have some parts I took off my 1989 JS 550 over the past year. Don't have any use for them anymore.
I have attached pictures below and can provide more if requested. Make me some offers
- Mikuni SBN 38mm Carb with spacer
- Kawasaki Manifold that fits carb
- Kawasaki JS 550 head
- Stock Intake grate
-Ocean pro Flame Arrestor (blue is peal-coat, can be taken off)
Also have a pump nozzle and the stock impeller for a js550 pump, can provide pictures if needed. Thanks
Cleaning out the garage and have some parts I took off my 1989 JS 550 over the past year. Don't have any use for them anymore.
I have attached pictures below and can provide more if requested. Make me some offers
- Mikuni SBN 38mm Carb with spacer
- Kawasaki Manifold that fits carb
- Kawasaki JS 550 head
- Stock Intake grate
-Ocean pro Flame Arrestor (blue is peal-coat, can be taken off)
Also have a pump nozzle and the stock impeller for a js550 pump, can provide pictures if needed. Thanks
***** BN 38mm carb. not SBN. my apologies. pending sale