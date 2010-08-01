Originally Posted by Mario_js550 Originally Posted by

Cleaning out the garage and have some parts I took off my 1989 JS 550 over the past year. Don't have any use for them anymore.

I have attached pictures below and can provide more if requested. Make me some offers



- Mikuni SBN 38mm Carb with spacer

- Kawasaki Manifold that fits carb

- Kawasaki JS 550 head

- Stock Intake grate

-Ocean pro Flame Arrestor (blue is peal-coat, can be taken off)



Also have a pump nozzle and the stock impeller for a js550 pump, can provide pictures if needed. Thanks