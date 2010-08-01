Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '96 Kawasaki 1100 Zxi fuel tank removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Age 17 Posts 8 '96 Kawasaki 1100 Zxi fuel tank removal Does anyone know how to take out the gas tank on an 1100 Zxi?



The yellow fuel pickup tubes and filters rotted off and are stuck in the bottom off the tank, along with some viscous weird slimy gray substance.

I already have the engine out, and while its out I figured I might as well take out the tank and clean it thoroughly, but I'm having trouble taking it out. I managed to pull it out all the way to the engine bay and I tried spinning it in all directions to pull it out but it's either blocked by A) the filler tube or B) the tube coming out where the fuel level sensor goes...

I tried looking in the manual but all it says is 1. Remove engine 2. Disconnect fuel tank. 3. Remove fuel tank... Like, wow thanks for the guidance...



