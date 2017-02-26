pxctoday

  Today, 06:42 PM
    motoxguy95
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Salem, OR
    Age
    33
    Posts
    553

    Jet Craft Engineering L water box/resenator for 750 sx/sxi and sxi pro...

    This is an awesome Jet Craft Engineering resenator for the 750 stand ups. Makes good power and has a nice throaty sound. Not new by any means, but works great. Asking $125

    IMG_20170226_141956467.jpgIMG_20170226_141935551.jpgIMG_20170226_142032198.jpg
  Today, 07:00 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    416

    Re: Jet Craft Engineering L water box/resenator for 750 sx/sxi and sxi pro...

    Pm'd
