2015 Trinity Composites Vector 1200 Hull & Hood / Custom Painted Platinum Pearl White & Cobalt Blue / SPEED COATED BOTTOM / RRP Aluminum Handle Pole with RRP Billet Bracket & Dual Air Down Tubes / ADA Sealed Bearing Fatty Steering System / RRP Straight Bars and Carbon Air Intake Chin Pad / Ported Big Bore Kawasaki Triple Cylinder 170 H.P. Motor Package from APS / Judge Motor Sports Rear Waterbox & E-Box Tank Bracket / Hot Products Tornado Flame Arrestors with Pre-Filters / Carbon Tech Reeds with SXR 800 Stuffers / Solas 12 Vein Billet Pump with Drop Nozzle / JetTrim Mat Kit with Rear corner wedges and Forward Footing Hump. Just finished dialing it in. 3 tanks of gas through it. $13,000.00
Built By Steve Gold of Action Powersports. 775-338-8687Kawasiki SXR.JPGScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.08.59 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.08.49 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.08.37 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.08.17 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.08.01 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.07.43 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.07.22 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.04.47 AM.pngScreen Shot 2017-01-31 at 10.09.16 AM.png
Kawasaki SXR, Yamaha Superjet