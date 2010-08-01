pxctoday

    Absolutley mint 94 wavelaster hull ready for 1100 kawi drop in

    Located on Long Island, NY

    This thing is completely MINT. Everything is brand new. I don't have time to mess around with it anymore unfortunately so it has to go.

    Firm on the price, this thing has a ton of money into it. Grab an engine and ebox for 1k and u have one of the cleanest 1100 blasters out there for under 4k. Building your own is way more than that.

    $2500 No trades or part outs sorry.

    1994 Waveblaster no motor clean title
    Ready to drop in 1100 kawi
    Everything on ski is brand new
    Professional Painted last year
    Inside hood is painted as well but I dont have pics of it
    Custom Shaved Surf Seat by Driven
    Completlely Reinforced rear deck with rear lip cut flush
    Riva Groovey Ride Plate
    Worx Intake Grate
    Extreme throttle Rear Exhaust
    Rad Dudes 1100 Conversion
    Solas Impeller
    Dual Bilge
    Set up & ready for dual cooling and dry pipe mod
    Versiplugs
    Cover Included
    Good Battery
    Lots of shiny billet parts too.

    All cables included all you need is the motor and electronics1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg
