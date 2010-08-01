Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Absolutley mint 94 wavelaster hull ready for 1100 kawi drop in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location NY Posts 31 Absolutley mint 94 wavelaster hull ready for 1100 kawi drop in Located on Long Island, NY



This thing is completely MINT. Everything is brand new. I don't have time to mess around with it anymore unfortunately so it has to go.



Firm on the price, this thing has a ton of money into it. Grab an engine and ebox for 1k and u have one of the cleanest 1100 blasters out there for under 4k. Building your own is way more than that.



$2500 No trades or part outs sorry.



1994 Waveblaster no motor clean title

Ready to drop in 1100 kawi

Everything on ski is brand new

Professional Painted last year

Inside hood is painted as well but I dont have pics of it

Custom Shaved Surf Seat by Driven

Completlely Reinforced rear deck with rear lip cut flush

Riva Groovey Ride Plate

Worx Intake Grate

Extreme throttle Rear Exhaust

Rad Dudes 1100 Conversion

Solas Impeller

Dual Bilge

Set up & ready for dual cooling and dry pipe mod

Versiplugs

Cover Included

Good Battery

Lots of shiny billet parts too.



All cables included all you need is the motor and electronics

