Absolutley mint 94 wavelaster hull ready for 1100 kawi drop in
Located on Long Island, NY
This thing is completely MINT. Everything is brand new. I don't have time to mess around with it anymore unfortunately so it has to go.
Firm on the price, this thing has a ton of money into it. Grab an engine and ebox for 1k and u have one of the cleanest 1100 blasters out there for under 4k. Building your own is way more than that.
$2500 No trades or part outs sorry.
1994 Waveblaster no motor clean title
Ready to drop in 1100 kawi
Everything on ski is brand new
Professional Painted last year
Inside hood is painted as well but I dont have pics of it
Custom Shaved Surf Seat by Driven
Completlely Reinforced rear deck with rear lip cut flush
Riva Groovey Ride Plate
Worx Intake Grate
Extreme throttle Rear Exhaust
Rad Dudes 1100 Conversion
Solas Impeller
Dual Bilge
Set up & ready for dual cooling and dry pipe mod
Versiplugs
Cover Included
Good Battery
Lots of shiny billet parts too.
All cables included all you need is the motor and electronics1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg
