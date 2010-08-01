|
MXZ800 reeds in a 951
I have been reading a little about people being able to put the stock mxz800 reed set up on a 951 without any other mods to the setup. Anyone on here ever run them or have heard anything about this setup? Thanks
Re: MXZ800 reeds in a 951
You will need Reed spacers and longer bolts for intake manifolds and carbs. Also you need to grind the tabs off the backside of the intake manifolds
