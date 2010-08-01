Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MXZ800 reeds in a 951 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Michigan Age 37 Posts 15 MXZ800 reeds in a 951 I have been reading a little about people being able to put the stock mxz800 reed set up on a 951 without any other mods to the setup. Anyone on here ever run them or have heard anything about this setup? Thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Clinton Township,MI Posts 256 Re: MXZ800 reeds in a 951 You will need Reed spacers and longer bolts for intake manifolds and carbs. Also you need to grind the tabs off the backside of the intake manifolds Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

