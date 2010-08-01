pxctoday

  Today, 03:21 PM #1
    cwillette888
    MXZ800 reeds in a 951

    I have been reading a little about people being able to put the stock mxz800 reed set up on a 951 without any other mods to the setup. Anyone on here ever run them or have heard anything about this setup? Thanks
  Today, 04:03 PM #2
    exp785ltd
    Re: MXZ800 reeds in a 951

    You will need Reed spacers and longer bolts for intake manifolds and carbs. Also you need to grind the tabs off the backside of the intake manifolds
