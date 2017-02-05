pxctoday

  Today, 10:35 AM
    The Wayniac
    The Wayniac is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home The Wayniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,341

    X2 Pontoon Stabilizer Kit

    Pontoon set for X2, for teaching kids or girlfriends to ride a deuce, lol. Good mechanical shape, decals faded, scuffs and such as you'd expect.

    $250

    Not really interested to ship. Might help deliver for cash.

    20170205_155120.jpg20170205_155044.jpg
